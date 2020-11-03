Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Roaring Brook Baptist Church
332 Prichards Road
Hunlock Creek, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Hudzik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta A. Hudzik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta A. Hudzik Obituary

Alberta A. Hudzik, 79, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 3, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence Morris Shaw.

Alberta graduated from Lehman Jackson Ross High School, Class of 1959, as valedictorian. She was employed by Commonwealth Telephone Company for six years. Next Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, she and her husband Daniel would have celebrated 58 years of marriage together.

She was a member of Roaring Brook Baptist Church, Hunlock Creek. Alberta was an avid traveler, having visited all 50 states. She especially loved to visit Dollywood and Williamsburg, Va.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel S. Hudzik, Sweet Valley; son, Daniel D. Hudzik, Kingston; daughter, Ronda Wasser, Scarborough, Maine; sister, Fay Stroud, Sweet Valley; and grandson, Brandon.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday from Roaring Brook Baptist Church, 332 Prichards Road, Hunlock Creek, with Dan Brubaker, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Roaring Brook Baptist Church at the above address.

Online condolences may be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -