Alberta C. Casterline, 72, of Berwick, passed away at Bloomsburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 19, 1947, and went to be with the Lord on her birthday, May 19, 2019.
She attended Northwest schools and was the daughter of the late George J. Smith and Anna A. Cragle Smith.
She was formerly employed by King's College in the housekeeping department and was a foster parent of many. Alberta loved crafting, painting and crocheting. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Casterline Sr.; her son, Carl E. Casterline Jr.; brothers, Raymond A. Smith and George E. Smith; and sisters, Arlene E. Smith and Mable E. Joline.
She is survived by brothers, Robert M. Smith, Shickshinny; Raymond C. Smith, Moncks Corner, S.C.; David J. Smith, Orangeville; John C. Smith, Summerville, S.C.; sisters, Sylvia Wample, Berwick; Virginia Britton, Berwick; Gloria Hartman, Berwick; daughter-in-law, Mary Casterline, Shickshinny; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Wednesday.
Internment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2019