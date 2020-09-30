Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
Alberta K. Phelps, 92, of West Pittston, and a former resident of Binghamton, N.Y., passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Shady Grove Nursing Center, Rockville, Md.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Paul Keim and Edith Herbert Keim.

She graduated from West Pittston High School, class of 1945. She was employed for 52 years as a legal secretary by the Law Firm of Hinman, Howard and Kattell, Binghamton, N.Y.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Church, West Pittston, and a member of the West Pittston Women's Club and Friends of The West Pittston Library.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Daniel Phelps; sisters, Ann Johnson; and Barbara Williams; and brothers, Paul and Gerald Keim.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel and wife, Marcie, Binghamton, N.Y.; Lawrence Phelps, Fayetteville; granddaughter, Morgan; sister, Joan Pribula, West Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Monsignor John Sempa will officiate. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Arrangements by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.


