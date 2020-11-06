Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Albin Marcincavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albin M. Marcincavage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albin M. Marcincavage Obituary

Albin M. Marcincavage, 73, of Mountain Top, passed away in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Albin E. and Emily Danko Marcincavage, and stepmother, Dolores Marcincavage. He graduated from Nanticoke High School and served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Army and as staff sergeant in the 109th Field Artillery of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Albin enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was the owner of an independent insurance agency for more than 30 years; served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Newport Twp. Fire Department and Ambulance Association and belonged to the Lions Club International and the Freemasons.

In addition to his loving wife, Margaret Carver Marcincavage, he is survived by his children, daughters, Michele Rakowski, Nanticoke; Angela (Michael) Reece, Mountain Top; his son, Albin (Lisa) Marcincavage Jr., Bear Creek; sister, Mary Ellen (George) Shipierski, Nanticoke; and sister, Crystal Gebretsadik, Wilkes-Barre. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Jesse, Candace and Hayley Rakowski; Amber and Thomas Hughes; and Lilith Marcincavage; and by two great-grandchildren, Penelope and Henry Rakowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Howard Johnson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service will be held at a later date under the direction of the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Visit www.MountainTopFH.com for additional information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -