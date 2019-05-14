Albina S. Tarnowski, 89, of Wilkes Barre and formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



She was born in Nanticoke on March 31, 1930, the daughter of the late Stanley P. and Sarah Citko Makarczyk. She attended the Nanticoke area schools.



Albina was a co-owner/operator of Tarnowski's Economy Market, Glen Lyon.



She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Nanticoke, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Leon Tarnowski, who died Oct. 19, 2007; daughter, Marie Tarnowski, on Aug. 5, 2011; three brothers; and four sisters.



Surviving are son, Stephen D. Tarnowski and his wife, Kathy, Mesa, Ariz.; daughter, Karen Amesbury and her husband, Bill, Wilkes-Barre; and five grandchildren, Stephen A., Lisa and Amy Tarnowski and Elizabeth M. and Will Amesbury.



Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family with interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon.



Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

