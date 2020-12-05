Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Aldona R. Sheridan

Aldona R. Sheridan, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, in Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

She was a daughter of the late George and Domicella Ruzgis. She was a 1948 graduate of GAR High School, Wilkes Barre, furthered her education at the former Wilkes-Barre Business College and had been a secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Township, for many years.

She was a long-time member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Wilkes-Barre, and enjoyed traveling on the bus trips from the seniors citizen groups she was a member.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Her door was always open to family and her many friends. Many of her most precious memories were of simple family dinners, attending family sporting events for her children and grandchildren and just spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James and a brother, Algert Ruzgis.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Lynne Agnew and husband, Raymond; James Sheridan and wife, Angela, Michael Sheridan and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, James, John and Alexandra.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.


