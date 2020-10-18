Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
Aleta A. Adanosky-Hunter

Aleta A. Adanosky-Hunter Obituary

Aleta A. Adanosky-Hunter, 58, of Shavertown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Aleta was born in Pittston, the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Ellen Osticco Adanosky.

She was employed by the federal government in the Social Security Administration Office. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle and her vacations.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Aleta is survived by her loving husband, William Hunter; son, Cody.

Funeral services will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.


