McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
More Obituaries for Alethea Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alethea Brennan

Alethea Brennan Obituary

Alethea Brennan, daughter of Edward J. Brennan and Anna E. Fisher Brennan, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, July 16, 2020.

A life resident of Wilkes-Barre, she graduated from St. Therese's School, St. Mary's High School and Misericordia University. Alethea completed graduate studies at the University of Scranton, where she was awarded a master's degree in political science.

Upon graduation, Alethea taught at all levels of primary and high school in various locations, including Orleans, France, Toms River, N.J., Bristol Twp. and the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

After retirement, she was an active member of St. Therese Parish, a volunteer at the Wyoming Valley Historical Society and a participant in the pastoral ministry at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Alethea was preceded in death by her three sisters, Anne Brennan; Regina Lee; and Mary Brennan Kalowsky; as well as a niece, Elizabeth Mary Lee; and a great-niece, Lauryn Mary Sutton.

Alethea is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends who will hold her dearly in memory and love. May the road rise up to meet you, and the wind be always at your back Aunt Eeee.

Alethea's family will celebrate her life privately. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life or The Salvation Army of Wilkes-Barre.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Alethea's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

For information about Alethea's services, including any available live streams, visit https://my.gather.app/remember/alethea-brennan.


