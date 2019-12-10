|
Alexander John Stolarik, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Kingston.
Born in Kingston Twp. on Dec. 4, 1935, the son of the late John Alexander and Anna Theresa Potoski Stolarik.
He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and, prior to his retirement, he was employed as a union worker and security officer, retiring at the age of 77.
He was preceded in death by a son, Paul Stolarik; daughter; Patricia Palmer; great-grandson, Cody Reilly; and a sister, Bernadine Meyers.
He is survived by former spouse, Ruth Stolarik; sons, Alexander Stolarik and wife, Liz, Wilkes-Barre; John Stolarik, Wilkes-Barre; Michael Stolarik and wife, Kathryn, Waxhaw, N.C.; Kenneth Stolarik and wife, Nila, Yuma, Ariz.; James Stolarik, Charlotte, N.C.; daughters, Ruthann Jacobson, Arlington, Texas; Marie Ogin and husband, Richard, Lawton, Okla.; Edith Hinds and husband, David, Aurora, Colo.; Maureen Franco, Charlotte, N.C.; Amber Stolarik, Wilkes-Barre; daughters-in-law, Mary Heaps, Nescopeck; Denise Huchingson, Lutz, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston, at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019