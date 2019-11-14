|
Alexander "Bo" Podsadlik Jr., 72, of Pittston, went into the hands of the Lord on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in George Town, Grand Cayman, with family by his side.
Born in Nanticoke on Jan. 4, 1947, he was the son of the late Alexander Sr. and Phyllis Vollinger Podsadlik. He was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1964. Following high school, he attended Wilkes-Barre Business School and graduated with a certificate in data processing.
Bo was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Marines. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Acme Markets as a receiver for 38 years, retiring from Redner's Markets.
Bo loved the outdoors. In his spare time, he loved fishing, camping and cruising. He also spent time volunteering with the American Legion Post 477, Pittston, in which he was a founding member.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Fran DeLuca Podsadlik; and his sister, Marie Radgoski.
Surviving are his children, Stacy Everett and husband, Allan, Converse, Texas; and Alex Podsadlik and wife, Jennifer, Kingston; grandson, Oliver Podsadlik; sisters, Carol Brislin, Wilkes-Barre; and June Mulhern, Jenkins Twp.; and brother, Victor, Carson City, Nev.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.
Interment services will follow in St. Rocco's R.C. Cemetery, Pittston Twp.
For information or to express your condolences to Bo's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 14, 2019