Alfonso "Al" Korus, 70, of Berwick, formerly of Plymouth, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.



Born March 23, 1949, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Alfonso S. Korus and Florence M. Chverha Korus. He was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, Class of 1967, and a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth.



Al was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. In past years, he was a florist with his longtime partner, Earl Yoder, at the Flower Boutique, formerly the Petal Boutique, in Berwick, until Earl's passing in 2012.



In his spare time, Al enjoyed tending to his tropical gardens. He had a passion for traveling and greatly enjoyed vacationing with his longtime companion, Earl, over the years. Al had a great joy for Christmas and he was known for his fabulous Christmas displays at his home and his floral shop.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Ann Korus Kobusky Goss.



Surviving are his loving brothers, John Korus and his wife, Cindy, of Larksville; Joseph Korus Sr. and his wife, Gail, of Plymouth; Martin Korus and his wife, Carolyn, of Larksville; and David Korus and his wife, Patsy, of Bellefonte; nieces and nephews, Jonathan Korus, Maria Henries (Charles), Joseph Korus Jr. (Allison), Christine Kozik (Michael), Megan Olzar (Lukasz), Kerri Ann Korus and Jennifer Space (Matthew); brother-in-law, Joseph E. Goss, of Plymouth; and numerous aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.



Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to a cancer in Al's memory.



To submit condolences to Al's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 13, 2019