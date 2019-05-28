Home

Alfred J. Bukeavich Jr. Obituary
Alfred J. Bukeavich Jr., 84, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.

Born in Edwardsville on Sept. 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Alfred J. Sr. and Anna Varnagiris Bukeavich.

He was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley, and he served in the U.S. Army from July 1957 to July 1959, attaining the rank of SP4.

He was employed by Dana Perfumes, Mountain Top, for 35 years, until his retirement. He was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, where he served as an usher.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Bukeavich.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Carolyn Yatko and her husband, Walt; nephews, Brian, Gary, Paul and Neal Bukeavich; several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Liturgical Service will be at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2019
