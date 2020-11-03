Home

Alice A. Bentham


1965 - 2020
Alice A. Bentham Obituary

Alice A. Bentham, 55, of Avoca, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Hugh and Elizabeth Carlin Bentham.

Alice attended Pittston Area High School and worked briefly for the Borough of Avoca.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, William Bentham Sr.; and her sister, Darlene Vermac.

Alice is survived by her son, Hugh Bentham, Avoca; her sister, Colleen and husband, Billy McAndrew; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.


