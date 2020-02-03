|
Alice A. Leslie, 92, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 2, 2020, at River Street Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre, where she had been a resident.
Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late George and Helen Marcincavage Lockavich.
Alice attended Wilkes-Barre Area schools and was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp.
Alice was a devoted mother and grandmother and her most rewarding job was taking care of her family and babysitting her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making delicious dinners for her family
at holidays. She also helped cook potato pancakes for St. Francis Church, Miners Mills, annual bazaar. Alice was a gifted seamstress and always opened her home to all who needed her.
She was employed as a technician by RCA, at The Woodlands Inn and Resort, and last by Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a teacher's aide.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Edward Leslie, on June 5, 1991; grandson, Scotty Bogert; brothers, John and Joseph Lockavich; and sister, Theresa Lockavich.
Surviving are her daughters, Carole Pienta and her husband, Michael; Mary Clarke and her husband, James, all of Wilkes-Barre; and Linda Bogert and her husband, Ralph, Newfoundland; son, Edward Leslie and his wife, Sharon, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Lori Andrukaitus, Gina Matticks, Lea Smith, Erica Bennick and her husband, Matt, Eddie Leslie and his wife, Taylor, and Madisen Leslie; great-grandchildren, Alicia Andrukaitus and Morgan Matticks; sister, Florence Boyle and her husband, Hugh, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.
Alice's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of River Street Manor for the wonderful care given to Alice during her stay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday in the church.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705, in Alice's memory.
For information or to leave Alice's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2020