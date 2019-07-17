Alice A. Yurchision, 96, formerly of Swoyersville, peacefully passed into eternal life early Monday morning, July 15, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre, where she had been a guest since 2014.



Her beloved husband was the late Peter Yurchision, who passed away June 7, 1978. Peter and Alice were blessed to share over 30 beautiful years of marriage.



Born April 7, 1923, in Swoyersville, Alice was the daughter of the late Joseph Olesky and Victoria Antos Micholik Olesky.



Alice attended Swoyersville High School and was a resident of Swoyersville for over 90 years.



A homemaker all of her life, Alice was a dedicated wife and mother who was proud of being able to stay home and raise her family.



Alice was a faithful Catholic and a life member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.



In addition to her parents, Joseph and Victoria Olesky, and her husband, Peter, Alice was preceded in death by her brothers, Adam Olesky, Edward Olesky and Joseph Olesky; her sisters, Mary Bednar, Anna Ambrose and Helen Olesky.



Alice is survived by her daughter, Alice Pualuan and her husband, Dr. Munir, Los Gatos, Calif.; her son, Peter Yurchision and his wife, Maria, Shavertown; her five grandchildren, Lisa Pualuan, Michelle Pualuan, Omar Pualuan, Amy Yurchision and Peter Yurchision; her four great-grandchildren, Duncan Boatwright, Gavin Boatwright, Calvin Pualuan and Milo Pualuan; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Friday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, officiating.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.



Family and friends are invited to attend Alice's viewing which will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's memory to the , 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.