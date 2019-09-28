|
Alice Evans O'Borski of Wilke-Barre passed away surrounded by her loving family and grandchildren.
Alice was formerly from Hunlock Creek and graduated from Northwest Area High School. She was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp. and in Houston, Texas, for 23 years. After leaving the VA, Alice worked at ManorCare, Kingston, for 13 years.
Alice was a very kind and generous person to all who knew her. She loved all her grandchildren and raised Nicolis and Rich to become wonderful people.
She loved to travel, having gone to Mexico, St. Louis, Sturgis, S.D., Hawaii and Cape May, N.J. with her wonderful friends. She loved to ride the motorcycle and traveled many miles with her dear companion, Ray.
Alice also loved fishing with her children and grandchildren, golfing and most of all, camping at Moyer's Grove, where she met so many friends.
Alice will sadly be missed by her family, many friends and colleagues, whom she met during her lifetime.
Surviving are her daughter Brenda and her husband, Robert Savitski; son, Randy and his wife, Terry Evans; grandchildren, Robert, Steven, and Jason Savitski and Heather Lynn Evans; sisters, Elsie Kuryloski, Mountain Top; Availia Volkel, Dallas; Connie Perkins, Hunlock Creek; sister-in-law, Beverly O'Borski; many nieces and nephews and her wonderful companion, Ray.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Evans; her second husband, Gary O'Borksi; and her sons, Ralph, Jr. and Richard Evans.
Friends may call on Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 28, 2019