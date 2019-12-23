Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Alice J. Duggan

Alice J. Duggan Obituary
Alice J. Duggan, 83, of Taylor, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, in Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor.

Born in East Hanover, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hedwig Martin Bruder. She was a graduate of the East Hanover High School.

Alice worked in computer programming as a programmer.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Mack.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Denise Pearce, West Pittston; sons, John (Dawn), Duryea; and Joel and his fiancee, Evelyn, Duryea; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 23, 2019
