Alice M. Comparetta

Alice M. Comparetta Obituary

Alice M. Comparetta of Larksville was called home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with her loving husband, Tom, of 44 years, by her side.

Alice was the daughter of the late Leonard A. and Alice Hendricks Yanchik, Wilkes-Barre. She was the administrative assistant of Central United Methodist Church for over 26 years, served on the Board of VISION and she was a life member of PTA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Michael and Catherine Hendricks; and Andrew and Lillian Yanchick; sister, Gail Homnack; and niece, Kerryann Homnack.

In addition to her husband, Tom, she is survived by a son, Robert and his wife, Sarah; and grandchildren, Coley and Layla; sister, Lenore Orkwis; nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Michael Orkwis; Michele Wisniewski and husband, John; aunt, Barbara Papson, Las Vegas, Nev.; Paul Homnack, Texas; cousins and many friends.

Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc. and condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.

Alice requested that no flowers be sent, but that anyone desiring may make a contribution to Central United Methodist Church, 65 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to Medical Oncology Assoc., 382, Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.

Family and friends are invited to Alice's viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Central United Methodist Church.


