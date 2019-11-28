Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Alice M. Olejar Obituary
Alice M. Olejar, 82, of Rye Street, Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at her home.

Alice was born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 28, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Anna Martin.

Alice was a graduate GAR High School and was employed in the local electronics industry for many years. She was also a member of the Honey Pot Volunteer Fire Department.

Alice was preceded in death by sisters, Anna and Helen.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years of marriage, Gerald Olejar; daughter, Andrea Bushelli and her husband, Randy; son, Stephen Olejar and his wife, Ruth; grandchildren, Briana Capps, Alexander Bushelli, Rachel, Michael, and Alicia; great-grandchild, Raylee; and brother, Andy Martin.

A memorial service for Alice will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St. Nanticoke.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 28, 2019
