Alice M. Olejar, 82, of Rye Street, Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at her home.
Alice was born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 28, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Anna Martin.
Alice was a graduate GAR High School and was employed in the local electronics industry for many years. She was also a member of the Honey Pot Volunteer Fire Department.
Alice was preceded in death by sisters, Anna and Helen.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years of marriage, Gerald Olejar; daughter, Andrea Bushelli and her husband, Randy; son, Stephen Olejar and his wife, Ruth; grandchildren, Briana Capps, Alexander Bushelli, Rachel, Michael, and Alicia; great-grandchild, Raylee; and brother, Andy Martin.
A memorial service for Alice will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St. Nanticoke.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 28, 2019