Alice Potas Dolinish, 96, of Old Forge, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 62 years, Edward John Dolinish Sr., died May 20, 2018.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna Dimun Potas.
She was a graduate of Dunmore High School, Class of 1941, and Lackawanna Business School. She worked as a civilian for the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga., during World War II and was later employed by the Internal Revenue Service, Scranton. She was also co-owner of Dolinish Drugs, Old Forge, from 1956 to the early 90s.
She was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Old Forge, GCU District 5, Lodge 17 and a former member of the Scranton Byzantine Choir and GCU Bowling League. She volunteered for so many worth causes, including Daffodil Days for the and the Old Forge PTA.
Alice enjoyed gardening, traveling, the casino, pinochle, polkas, but most importantly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and baker noted for her homemade pies, kolachi, piroghi, grape and strawberry jelly. As a child during the Depression, she picked and sold blueberries.
Alice was preceded in death by her brother, George "Jigs" Potas; sisters, Anna Astock, Mary Juba, Helen Hyduchok, Verna Mahig and Regina French.
She is survived by her five children, Anne Marie Neary and husband, Chuck, Burke, Va.; Alice "Gina" Keil and husband, Ed, Hanover Twp.; Ilona, at home; Ed Jr. and wife Tanya, Old Forge; and John Paul and wife, Colleen, Olney, Md.; seven grandchildren, Ed III and wife, Natalie, Julia, Nicole, Demetrius, and Macrina Dolinish and Ricky and Alison Neary; two sisters-in-law, Millie Dunda, Elmhurst; and Mary Close and husband, Courtney, Dunmore; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Dolinish family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Jill and her family. They would also like to thank Dr. Dominic Ruggerio for his wonderful care.
Family and friends are invited to attend Alice's funeral at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 1 p.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment will be in St. Michael's Byzantine Cemetery, Pittston.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Parastas services will be at 6:30 p.m.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 18, 2019