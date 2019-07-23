Alicia Ann Lindgren, 80, of Shavertown, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Born in Bay City, Mich., daughter of the late Theodore and Gertrude Sautter Hausmann, she was a graduate of Grayling High School, Michigan. She earned a Bachelor Arts degree in English from Central Michigan University and an Master of Arts degree in English from the State University of New York at Potsdam, N.Y.



Alicia was a visiting professor of English with Wilkes University for 13 years and at King's College for one year prior to that.



While at Wilkes, Alicia taught composition and literature, as well as English. She also founded a mentoring program to support incoming freshmen. Her personal interests included sailing, opera and painting. She was a member of the Wyoming Valley Art League and of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley.



Surviving are her husband, Jon Lindgren, at home; sons, Michael and Alex Lindgren, both of Jersey City, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Ivonne Mayorga Lindgren; and two grandchildren, Mia and Alex Lindgren.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 in Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley, 20 Church Road, Wyoming.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the church.



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 23, 2019