Alida M. DiMino, 89, of Monroe Twp., formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away at her home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Louis Pisani and Ida Russo Pisani.
She was a graduate of New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Manhattan, N.Y., and later was a teller and then supervisor at Williamsburg Savings Bank in Brooklyn.
She loved to dance and was an excellent cook, especially southern Italian dishes and family recipes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Anthony; and her brother, John.
She had a great love of family. Surviving are her sister, Alma Piombino; her children, Toni Anne Coville, Monroe Twp., (married to John Coville); Frank DiMino, Monroe Twp.; John DiMino, Morrisville (married to Liza O'Hanlon DiMino); her grandchildren, Brandi Lee Hara (married to Andy Hara); Tony DiMino, Sara DiMino, Destinee Beaufort (married to Austin Beaufort); Sebastian DiMino; and her great-grandchild, Mina Rae Hara.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Private entombment will be held at the convenience of family. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to time of funeral at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Sacred Heart Hospice of Scranton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 29, 2019