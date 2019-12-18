|
Alison Marie MacLean passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home, in Pittston.
She was born April 14, 1964, in Fort Belvoir, Va.
Ali was a resident of the Wyoming Valley for 40 years. Her generous heart and kind spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Gracie MacLean, Pittston; mother, Virginia DeLaney, DeLand, Fla.; sister, Teresa MacLean, DeLand, Fla.; and niece, Delaney MacLean Ansell (Tyler), Tampa, Fla.
Alison was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm MacLean Jr.; sister, Helenmary MacLean; and brother, Michael MacLean.
A celebration of her life will be held at from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
A blessing service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
For information or to express your condolences to Alison's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019