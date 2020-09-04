Home

Alissa Jean Searles

Alissa Jean Searles Obituary

Alissa Jean Searles, 28, of Pittston, born January 28, 1992, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center after a long battle with addiction.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Harvey; and stepfather, Sam Harvey, Dallas; father, James P. Searles, Friendsville; sister, Stacy McGrath and husband, Allen-David, Shavertown; brother, James J. Searles and wife, Noelle, Pittston; stepsister, Michele Harvey, Harveys Lake; grandmother, Margeurite Salatino, Pittston; grandfather, William Searles, Duryea; nine nephews; and two nieces; her partner for years, John Caines Jr., West Wyoming; her four sons, John III, Josiah, Joshua and Jordan, West Wyoming.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Joseph Salatino; paternal grandmother, Jean Searles.

Alissa was a loving mother. She enjoyed music, reading and cooking. She was fun loving, caring and always made everyone laugh. Alissa will be deeply missed and always loved.

A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains.


