Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alissa Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alissa Karen Conahan Wright


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alissa Karen Conahan Wright Obituary

Alissa Karen Conahan Wright, 30, of Bear Creek Twp., was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Alissa was born March 18, 1990, in Kingston. She was the beloved daughter of Tammy Conahan, Bear Creek, and the late Richard Conahan Jr. She was also the stepdaughter of Troy Johnson, Wilkes-Barre.

Alissa leaves behind three sons, Dashawn Wright, 10; Micheal Negron, 5; and Leon Lindsey, 2.

She cherished her sons and spending her time with them. She believed that her boys were her greatest accomplishment in life. Alissa had a truly beautiful soul and will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Alissa was preceded in death by her father, Richard; uncle, John Schatzel, Alissa's favorite; and her paternal grandfather, William Slabinski.

She is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Tonette Schatzel, Bear Creek; maternal grandparents, Jane and Richard Conahan Sr., Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Haylee and Vanessa Gillispie; and a brother, Shane, all of Swoyersville; her cousin and best friend, Eric Conahan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.

Following CDC and state guidelines, attendance will be limited and all attendees are required to wear a mask to cover nose and mouth area.

For directions to service or for condolences, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -