Allan Monahan, 89, of Laflin, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Gino Merli Veterans' Center, Scranton.



He was born in Wilkes Barre on Jan. 25, 1931, the son of the late Joseph and Esther Shrank Monahan.



He was proud to serve his country in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.



Preceding him in death were his wife, the former Geraldine Riley Monahan; brothers, John, Robert and Joseph Monahan; sisters, Joan Jennings, Ann Brannan and Doris Klem; and infant sister, Catherine Monahan.



Surviving are son, Kevin Monahan and his wife, Robin, Laflin; two grandchildren, Joseph and Sean Monahan; sisters, Theresa Rockwell (Bob), Barbara Monahan and Marion Ellis (Jim); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Friday in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.



Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 am. before the Mass.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, PA 18702.