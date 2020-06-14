|
|
Allen J. Walp, 63, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home after a prolonged illness.
Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Harry Leonard and Anna Maria Gwiazdowski Walp. He enjoyed watching the wildlife in the yard and tinkering in his garage. A skilled handyman, he could build or fix just about anything. His adored dog, Penny, was always by his side.
Most of all, he cherished watching his grandsons, Blake and Jaxon, learn and grow. He loved taking them for rides on his scooter and seeing them laugh and play. They were truly the light of his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, the former Eileen Murphy; daughter, Jennifer; grandsons, Blake and Jaxon; and brother, Leonard.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Geoffrey.
As per Allen's request, no services will be held.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020