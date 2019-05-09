Allen L. Fox Sr., 93, of Lehman Twp., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 19, 1926, in White Haven and was the son of the late Chester and Hannah Maschal Fox.
Allen served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Allen retired in 1991 from Offset Paperback, Dallas. After his retirement, he worked with his son, Allen Jr., at Black Tie Luxury Limousine.
He was a member of Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church and the Osage Lodge 712, Lehman Twp. Allen enjoyed playing his steel guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, the former Katherine Kocher, who passed away in 2002; infant daughter, Jill; granddaughter, Cassie Mericle; grandson, Angelo Matz; sister, Anna Robinson; and son-in-law, Richard Matz.
Allen is survived by son, Allen L. Fox Jr. and his wife, Rita, Jackson Twp.; daughters, Linda Mericle, Lehman Twp.; Emma Matz, Drums; and Tammy Marancik and her husband, Louis, Lake Twp.; sister, Gladys Heckman; grandchildren, Allison Fox; Stacey Urban and her husband, Robert; Nicole Cosentino and her husband, Robert; Angela Ey and her husband, Travis; and Richie Matz; and great-grandchildren, William Urban, Angelo Cosentino, Gio Cosentino, Emma Ey and Harper Ey.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman Twp., with the Rev. Lori Robinson, pastor, officiating.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Interment will be in Kocher Cemetery, Lake Twp.
Allen's children would like to thank Louis for his compassionate care given to their father.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2019