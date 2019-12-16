|
|
|
Alma M. Woydzick, 89, of Pringle, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Residential Hospice In-patient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home Inc., 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 16, 2019