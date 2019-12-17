Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Nesbitt Street
Larksville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Woydzick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma M. Woydzick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma M. Woydzick Obituary
Alma M. Woydzick, 89, of Pringle, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Hudak Tomasura. She loved spending time with her family and friends and making rosaries with the St. Hedwigs Rosary Makers.

In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin S. Woydzick; sisters, Agnes Oncay; Mary Harvey; Hermina Harvey; Irene Tomasura; Helen Wadas; and Berndine Husband; and brothers, Peter, David, Richard and Albert Tomasura.

She is survived by her loving sons, Joseph M. Woydzick, Harrisburg; and Stanley P. and his wife, Terri Gutosky-Woydzick, Old Forge; granddaughter, Amiee and her husband, Dennis Fox; great-grandson, Dennis Joseph Fox; great-granddaughter, Mia Elizabeth Fox; sister, Petronella Michaels, Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Sally Steinkirchner; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home Inc., 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday.

Alma's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff for the excellent care given by the Little Flower Manor, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Residential Hospice, all of Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alma's memory can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, or a .

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information or to leave the family a condolence.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -