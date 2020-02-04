Home

Alma Nardone Obituary
Alma Nardone passed away in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, following a short illness. 

A life resident of Wilkes-Barre, Alma was a wonderful sibling, aunt and caretaker to countless friends and family members. She helped raise dozens of nieces, nephews and their children and their pets.

A graduate of GAR High School, she was a member of Holy Rosary Church. She displayed a palpable zest for life and for her family, co-workers and friends. For many years, while holding down a full-time job at RCA Corporation, Alma purchased and ran Enrico's pizza in Wilkes-Barre, where she served generations of pizza lovers.

Hers was truly a life of service. Following retirement, she was a regular visitor at local nursing homes, taking care of family members and friends to the point where she was often mistaken as a member of the staff.

She was the youngest daughter of Enrico and Assunta Nardone.

In addition to her parents, Alma was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Nardone; and by her sisters, Della Cardoni; Norma Wilkie; and infant siblings, Mary and Enrico.

She is survived by her brother, Professor Henry Nardone and his wife, Beth; sister, Vera Elias; and sister-in-law, Jean Nardone; and by numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alma's name may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Alma's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2020
