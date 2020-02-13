|
Alma R. Brown, 89, a resident of Shavertown, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home.
Born July 29, 1930, in Luzerne, Alma was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ruby Collins Gilbert.
Alma attended Luzerne High School and a school of nursing, attaining her licensed practical nursing certification.
Following her formal education, Alma worked as a licensed practical nurse at Gerry Smith Nursing Center, Huntsville, for many years, along with other nursing homes. Her commitment to caring for others extended into the community as well as nursing positions, providing home health services to those in need.
Alma was a life member for over 70 years at Trucksville United Methodist Church and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a member of The Pen Pal Program with Compassionate Friends and would write letters to anyone in need, acquiring lifetime "Pen Pals" from all over the United States. Alma would randomly correspond with cards and letters reaching out to nationwide tragedy event victims which included the Columbine tragedy families.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Richard Brown, in 2009; and son, S. Richard Brown, II.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda Weisenberger and her husband, Jeff, Mountain Top; Shirley Swan and her husband, Dale, Effort; sons, Gary Brown and his wife, Patty, Mountain Top; Leslie Brown and his wife, Tina, Shavertown; nine loving grandchildren; and nine loving great-grandchildren; sister, Maddie Botting; and brother, Ray Pifer.
During Alma's brief illness, her family provided compassionate care to her at home, with the help of Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Rose Karasek, to whom they extend their heartfelt appreciation.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alma's viewing which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Jay Jones, pastor of Trucksville United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Donations in Alma's memory may be made to Trucksville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 40 Knob Hill Road, Shavertown, PA 18708.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020