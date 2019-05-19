Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aloysius J. "A.J." Kondracki. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aloysius J. "A.J." Kondracki, 83, a well-known and respected resident of North Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Friday evening in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a recent illness.



Born in Plains Twp., A.J. was the son of the late Anthony and Sophie (Misiewicz) Kondracki.



He was a graduate of the former Plains Memorial High School, and served with the United States Army in France during peacetime.



Mr. Kondracki was an active and visible member at the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre, where he served as an acolyte for daily, weekend and funeral liturgies. He was formerly employed by the Bell Telephone Company in Wilkes-Barre, and AT&T in Plains Twp. prior to his retirement.



In his spare time and enjoying the outdoors, A.J. was an avid walker and could be seen on his many treks about town when his health permitted. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers fan.



A.J. and his wife, the former Bernadine T. Straka celebrated 56 years of married life together on June 9, 2018.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Thomas, Peter and Anthony, Alphonse; and by sisters, Clem, Clara and most recently Agnes Thurber.



Left to cherish his memory in addition to his beloved wife, Bernie, at home, are brothers, Sylvester Kondracki, Wilkes-Barre; and Francis Kondracki, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews, fellow parishioners and dear friends.



Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with a concelebrated memorial Funeral Mass in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, and the Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor of St. Andre Bessette, will officiate.



Inurnment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.



Per A.J.'s previous request, there will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Those attending are respectfully invited to join Bernie and her family for visitation directly at church Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass.



In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions in A.J.'s memory would be appreciated towards St. Jude's Shrine, 512 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD 21201.



The North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc is honored to care for our friend A.J. and his family at this time.



To share with Bernie online words of comfort, a fond remembrance of A.J. or for directions to church, please visit our family's website at





