Alyce Anne Allardyce, 74, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.
Beloved mother, sister, grandmother and good friend to all, she brought joy and laughter to those around her. Her zany sense of humor made her the life of the party.
She had many nicknames, including "Woodstock," "Gmo," "Foxy Mama," and "Weeps." She worked at WVIA before moving to Oklahoma to be near family, and to create new adventures and friends. She returned to Pittston many times but remained to care for her aging parents. She was active in the Auxiliary at the American Legion Post 477, Pittston, and also served at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Duryea.
She was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage and wouldn't be shy about defending that heritage.
She loved to go on long drives in the country, even across the country. She enjoyed her trips to National Parks such as Arches, Bryce, Zion, and Grand Teton, strolling on the beach at Long Beach Island, especially visiting Ireland and family in Tulsa, Dallas, and Salt Lake City.
She is survived by her loving family including her daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Paul Fulghum, Salt Lake City; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Julie Krafjack, Tulsa, Okla.; her granddaughter, Amber, Dallas, Texas; grandsons, Brandon, Dallas, Texas; Noah and Kyle, Tulsa, Okla.; and Tobiah, Phoenix, Ariz.; and great-grandchildren Izzy and Dom, Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Krafjack; her sisters, Bonnie Koscelansky and Mary Lou Lefler; and her parents, Donald Allardyce and Louise Flynn Allardyce.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from St. John the Evangelist Church, William St., Pittston. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. to service time. Private interment will be held at the family's convenience. Alyce will be laid to rest in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston. Alyce's children invite everyone who attends funeral services to join them for lunch and share memories at the American Legion in Pittston following Mass.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019