Alysia Ann Lyons


1969 - 2020
Alysia Ann Lyons Obituary

Alysia Ann Lyons, 50, of Duryea, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 6, 1969, she was the daughter of Albert and Eileen Warunek Tibel, Dupont.

Alysia was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and King's College. She was employed in the local financial industry, having worked for PNC Bank and Bank of America.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, Albert and Eileen Warunek Tibel, Dupont, are a sister, Deborah and her husband, Greg, Vermont; and a nephew, the apple of her eye, John Massey. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family with interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont.

Arrangements entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Alysia's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


