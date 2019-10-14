|
Amanda Bartuska, 22 years young, of Springfield, Va., but of Pennsylvania at heart, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 13, 2019, in Fairfax County Hospital, after an illness.
Born Dec. 5, 1996, Amanda was the daughter of her adoring parents, Ronald and Barbara Wolczak Bartuska. Amanda's interests included crime scene investigations. She was a long standing member of Fairfax County Police Explorers, Post 1742.
She had a zest for life and her courageous strength against all ailments and physical limitations was truly awe-inspiring.
She found happiness in trips to the beach, a Green Bay Packer win and the inspirational words of Lady Gaga. Despite her short time with us all, those who were lucky enough to have known Amanda were blessed to do so.
She was preceded in death by her loving Grammy, Carol Moluski Wolczak, formerly of Duryea; her Grampy, Edward Wolczak, formerly of Old Forge; and her Oma, Josephine Bartuska, formerly of Pittston.
She is survived by her parents, Fairfax County, Va.; her uncle, Gary Wolczak, Queens, N.Y.; and her Opa, Ronald Bartuska Sr., Pittston.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Amanda's life from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday beginning with a blessing by the Rev. Dr. Mike Shambora with amazing memories shared at the , Post 1227, 492 Stephenson St., Duryea.
Arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Mains St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
"I'm beautiful in my way, 'Cause God makes no mistakes, I'm on the right track, baby I was born this way" - Lady Gaga.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 14, 2019