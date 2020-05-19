Home

Amanda M. Spencer

Amanda M. Spencer Obituary
Amanda M. Spencer, 44, of Trucksville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of Ferdinand and Carole Gelezinsky, Hazleton, and Denise Sterling Bryden and Rick Bryden, Mountain Top.

Amanda graduated from Crestwood High School and attended Parks College.

She was a certified phlebotomist, a youth cheerleading coach and home health aide.

Amanda loved taking pictures and spending time with her family and grandkids, especially in the Outer Banks where she enjoyed camping and kayaking.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas.

Surviving, in addition to her parents and stepparents, are her husband, Michael Spencer; daughters, Shayna Stout and Sherrielee Stout, both of Plymouth; Ciera Spencer, at home; seven grandchildren; and brother, Bruce Fairchild.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020
