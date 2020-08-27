Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish
Amelia A. Pinkowski, 100, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Smith Health Care Ltd., Mountain Top, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on Oct 16, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Jaklik Kluska.

She attended the Wilkes-Barre Twp. schools and she was employed in the garment industry for over 30 years until her retirement.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Amelia was known for her excellent cooking and baking, but most important to her was spending her time with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edmund J. Pinkowski; sisters, Albena Bock, Angela Koval, Steffie Marino and Louise Kluska; brothers, John Klosko, Stanley, Joseph, Edward, Peter and Chester Kluska.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Maryann McManus and her husband, Timothy; grandchildren, Timothy McManus III and his wife, Ashley; Derek McManus; great-grandson, Blaise; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Hope Parish with the Rev. John S. Terry officiating.

Private entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Twp.

Amelia's family would love to publicly thank all of the nurses and the entire staff at Smith Health Care Ltd. for the kindness and compassion they had shown to her while she was in their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Amelia's name to Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


