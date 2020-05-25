Home

Amelia "Babe" Dowling

Amelia "Babe" Dowling Obituary
Amelia "Babe" Dowling passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Jan. 24, 1939, in Hanover Green, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Dowling and Amelia Yasko Dowling.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine, Florence and Antoinette.

Amelia is survived by her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Lisa, Shavertown; grandchildren, Olivia and Benjamin; nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

A special thank you to all medical staff that cared for Babe.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 25, 2020
