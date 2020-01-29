|
|
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Amelia K. Whittaker, our loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Amelia, 86, was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Nanticoke. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Viola Bogdon Zanowicz. She was married to Russell D. Whittaker, who passed away June 25, 1984.
Amelia was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, first and foremost. She treasured her two sons; however, she absolutely adored her grandson, embracing each and every moment with all of them. Without saying much, she filled her family with a lifetime of memories, values and life lessons. Amelia met every obstacle with a smile on her face and a gritty determination to succeed.
Mrs. Whittaker was employed as a garment worker for many years by Plymouth Dress Factory, Nanticoke, until its closing. Mrs. Whittaker went on to work as a clerical worker with the American Red Cross, Hanover Twp., until her retirement. She was an active and long standing member of the former Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Nanticoke, until its closing.
Amelia's main interest in life was her home and family. She especially loved spending time and sharing stories with her grandson, Ryan.
In addition to her husband, Russell, she was the last member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Leonard Zanowicz; and sister, Rose Guziejka.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Donald and Raymond; her grandson, Ryan Whittaker; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were officiated by the former pastor of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, the Rev. Michael Shambora, with interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
There will be no public services or calling hours.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Guardian Elder Care Center, Nanticoke, for providing excellent care and compassion during her extended stay at the facility.
In addition, they would like to give special recognition to Dr. Robert Yanoshak and the entire PCU staff at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital for their exceptional support and empathy during Amelia's stay.
The family would appreciate memorial contributions in Mrs. Whittaker's memory be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020