Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Mountain Top, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Mountain Top, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia Hollock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia "Stacie" Hollock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anastasia "Stacie" Hollock Obituary
Anastasia "Stacie" Hollock, 53, of Mountain Top, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the home of her sister in Nanticoke.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Esther Ridnick Hollock and was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Class of 1983. She was employed as a pharmaceutical technician; enjoyed watching reruns on TV and was an avid Phillies fan.

She is survived by her siblings, John Hollock and his wife, Sandy; David Hollock and his wife, Theresa; Robert Hollock; Edward Hollock and his wife, Cynthia, all of Mountain Top; Mary Ann Price and her husband, Vincent and their son, Brandon Price, with whom Stacie currently resided; and several other nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. The Rev. Joseph Evanko will officiate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends are invited to join the family from 9 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.

Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top, www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anastasia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now