Andrea R. Tosh-Whitt, 58, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, with her youngest daughter by her side.
She was born to Harriet Davis in Wilkes-Barre on March 12, 1962. Her husband, William Whitt, preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her children, Michael and his wife, Chrisandra; Amanda; and Nicole; stepchildren, Natasha, Natalie and Tysean; grandchildren, Brandon, Keiona, Evelyn, Addison and Olivia; siblings, Gregory and his wife, Ginger; Randy and his wife, Cindy; Jonathan and his wife, June; Danielle; Nadine and her fiancé, Billy; Aaron and his wife, Kathy; Jennifer and her husband, Jon; and Michele and her fiancé, Bill; fifteen nieces and nephews; fourteen great-nieces and nephews.
Andrea was a master in the kitchen with a lovingly curated collection of recipes that never disappointed. Every holiday and family birthday party, she would prep for days to make sure everyone could enjoy the time together. She loved hosting and enjoyed creating uniquely personalized candy buffets for all manner of celebration. She was meticulous in choosing and making the perfect treats for each special occasion.
Andrea's most recently acquired hobby was diamond art. She would spend hours choosing and finishing a piece for someone special in her life.
Her greatest love was for her family and few things gave her more joy than bringing everyone together. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andrea's memory to Candy's Place, the Cancer Wellness Center, 190 Welles St., Unit 116, Forty Fort, PA 18704.
Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020