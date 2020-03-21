|
|
Andrew A. Andreeko, 78 of Hazle Twp., passed away Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Andrew and Sophie Falchek Andreeko.
Andy was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and the Pennsylvania Military College, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and remained in the Army for 28 years. He served as former commander of the Wilkes-Barre U.S. Army Reserve Criminal Investigation Detachment and retired as lieutenant colonel. He was employed at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, N.J., for over 34 years as an electrical engineer and logistical specialist.
Andy was a life member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre, a member of the Hackettstown American Legion, Post 164, was president of the Mansfield Twp. New Jersey School Board for many years and was a member of the Hazleton Elk Lodge #200, where he was honored as the Elk of the year in 2015.
Andy was a mostly frustrated Philadelphia sports fan and avid golf enthusiast who is now in heaven with nothing but long drives and short putts.
He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, the former Nancy Davies, on April 7, 2000.
Surviving are his children, retired Lt. Col. Karen Andreeko, U.S. Army, Hackettstown, N.J.; retired Mag Andrew "Drew" Andreeko, U.S. Army, and his wife Jolene, Bangor; and Amy Kinczel and her husband, George, Hamilton, N.J.; grandchildren, Bailey, Ashley, Zachary and Gavin; sister, Arleen Pasonick and her husband, Michael, Plains Twp.; and three nephews.
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the future in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to Fisher House, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, in Andrew's name.
For information or to leave Andrew's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 21, 2020