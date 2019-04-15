Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Bencho Jr.. View Sign

Andrew Bencho Jr., 77, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Plymouth, Andrew was the son of the late Emma Ann Moravec Bencho and Andrew Bencho Sr.



He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1960. He served in the 109th National Guard.



Andrew "Sonny" was employed by Ma's Bottling Company and later retired from Techniglas, Pittston, in 2005.



He competed in many bowling, dart and shuffleboard leagues. He enjoyed watching football and baseball, specifically the Eagles and Phillies, and walks in the woods.



Andrew was a devoted son, helping to care for his mother when it was needed most.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Andrew Sholtis Jr.



Surviving are his sister, Joan Sholtis, Shavertown, with whom he resided the last several years; niece, Marlo Pace and husband, Derek, Shavertown; great-niece, Cienna "Honey Bun;" cousins; lifelong friends, Paul and Mitch; and his dog, Lucky.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel Toomey will officiate. The family will receive friends following Mass.



The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Residential Home Health, Carrie, Tom, Lan, Patti, Joe and Jen, who took excellent care and provided support in his time of need; the staff at Journey; Residential Hospice nurses and staff; and Dr. James Galasso and staff.



Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Residential Hospice and Home Care, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.



Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.

Andrew Bencho Jr., 77, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.Born in Plymouth, Andrew was the son of the late Emma Ann Moravec Bencho and Andrew Bencho Sr.He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1960. He served in the 109th National Guard.Andrew "Sonny" was employed by Ma's Bottling Company and later retired from Techniglas, Pittston, in 2005.He competed in many bowling, dart and shuffleboard leagues. He enjoyed watching football and baseball, specifically the Eagles and Phillies, and walks in the woods.Andrew was a devoted son, helping to care for his mother when it was needed most.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Andrew Sholtis Jr.Surviving are his sister, Joan Sholtis, Shavertown, with whom he resided the last several years; niece, Marlo Pace and husband, Derek, Shavertown; great-niece, Cienna "Honey Bun;" cousins; lifelong friends, Paul and Mitch; and his dog, Lucky.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel Toomey will officiate. The family will receive friends following Mass.The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Residential Home Health, Carrie, Tom, Lan, Patti, Joe and Jen, who took excellent care and provided support in his time of need; the staff at Journey; Residential Hospice nurses and staff; and Dr. James Galasso and staff.Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Residential Hospice and Home Care, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown. Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close