|
|
Andrew Fialko, 97, of Exeter, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.
Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna Cerep Fialko. He was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1940. Following high school, he entered the military, serving in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in France as a medic. After the war, he returned home and worked in the coal mines for many years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Phelps Dodge Copper as a machine operator. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.
Preceding him in death were sisters, Mary Lapshansky; Elizabeth Husovsky; and Anna Mae Shellhaimer; and brother, John Fialko.
Surviving is a son, Michael Fialko, Matawan, N.J.; stepdaughter, Beverly Dasilva; grandchildren, Kenny and Joe Lynn Dasilva; Matthew and Shawn Hughes; brother, Joseph Fialko, Tonawanda, N.Y.; sister, Helen Steck, Swoyersville; and several nieces and nephews.
A blessing service will be held at the convenience of the family at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak officiating.
Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Slovak Cemetery, Exeter. There will be no calling hours.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 31, 2020