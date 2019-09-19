|
|
Andrew Gregory Gomba, 94, a resident of Swoyersville, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Inpatient Unit, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
His loving wife is Arlene Miller Gomba. Andrew and Arlene would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this Sunday.
Born May 16, 1925, in Wilkes-Barre, Andrew was one of five sons born to the late George and Anna Kalinich Gomba.
Raised in Wilkes-Barre, Andrew was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1942. Andrew furthered his education by taking courses to be an electrician at Penn State University, Lehman campus.
Prior to his retirement, Andrew was employed for 30 years as a mechanic by the former Techneglas Inc., Pittston. In addition to his employment, he served as president for 20 years of the Glassworkers Union, Local 243.
Andrew was a devout member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville.
Family meant the world to Andrew. He would beam with pride over the scholastic and sporting accomplishments of his beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Claire.
One of the proudest moments of his life was being able to watch his grandson walk across the stage at Georgia Tech to receive his degree. He was equally proud in anticipating his granddaughter's college graduation this December from Middlebury College in Vermont.
Andrew was blessed to enjoy many things in life, most especially taking family vacations to the Outer Banks, North Carolina; Lake Placid, N.Y.; Saratoga, N.Y.; and Disney World, and the fishing trips he went on with his son and grandson.
He also loved cooking for the holidays and passing on the family holiday traditions to his children and grandchildren. Some of his favorite pastimes were tending to his annual vegetable garden, and sitting on his front porch, surrounded by his beautiful flowers, where he could be found reading the New York Times and greeting his neighbors and the neighborhood children as they passed by.
In addition to his parents, George and Anna Gomba, Andrew was preceded in death by his grandson, Daniel Gomba; and his four brothers, George, Michael, Emil and Nicholas Gomba.
In addition to his wife, Arlene, Andrew is survived by his two children, Karen Gomba, Swoyersville; and George Gomba and his wife, Karen, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; his two grandchildren, Ryan Gomba, San Francisco, Calif.; and Claire Gomba, Middlebury, Vt.; as well as his nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at both the Trauma Unit of Geisinger Medical Center and the Inpatient Unit at Residential Hospice for the care and compassion they bestowed upon Andrew during his time of need. They wish to also extend their gratitude to Dr. Robert Fiorelli and Dr. Matthew Joseph for the years of excellent care they provided Andrew.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by an Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 271 Tripp St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Gary Mensinger, his pastor, officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Family and friends are invited to Andrew's viewing, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Parastas services will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Friday by the Rev. Gary Mensinger.
For information or to send the Gomba family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family would be humbled if you would consider offering a donation in Andrew's memory to either St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, c/o St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Twp., PA 18702, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 19, 2019