Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc.
18 Kennedy St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Hornick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Hornick Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Hornick Jr. Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Hornick Jr., 46, of Jenkins Twp., passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Andy was the son of Andrew Sr. and Kathryn Aritz Hornick. Andy was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and King's College, and the owner and operator of Andy's Diner on River Road in Plains Twp.

Andy valiantly battled multiple sclerosis for the last 18 years. Despite the odds and obstacles, he persevered and made the most of every single day. Even though his physical ability and strength may have been compromised, his mental strength, attitude, and resilience were not. He was able to adapt to his physical limitations and overcame despair with ingenuity to find a different way to live his everyday life. He cooked, baked, cleaned, gardened and ran the family business of Andy's Diner in Plains Twp. Cooking and creating culinary deliciousness was his passion. Andy maintained his wicked sense of humor throughout his illness, which again solidifies how a diagnosis cannot rob someone of "everything." He would refer to himself as "Andy-Capped," and had an "Andy-Capable Wish List" of items to improve his life. Laughter has a way of alleviating stress and anxiety that is healing in of itself, which was integral to his resiliency and fight for his future. He researched, advocated for himself and allowed his doctors to utilize any new treatments that were available that could possibly help. He was an inspiration for all, especially for those who are fighting debilitating illnesses.

The family would like to express their appreciation to neurologist Dr. Douglas Nathanson, who provided kindhearted care and advocacy for Andy and all his patients with MS. They also want to extend their deepest appreciation to their family physician, Dr. Charles Manganiello for not only the lifetime of medical care, but his unwavering loving care and compassion for Andy and their family.

Andy was preceded in death by his father Andrew Hornick, Sr.

In addition to his beloved mother Kathryn, Andy is survived by his sister, Cindy Moluski; niece, Samantha Moluski and fiancée, Mike Capone; nephew, Bobby Moluski; Aunt Annette Bozinko; cousins, Brenda Bozinko and fiancée, Bruce Christian; Susan Bozinko Hahne, Anne Karlotski, Tom Barrett; his best friend, Joe Tarreto, wife, Melanie, and son Leo; and many dear friends too numerous to mention.

A celebration of Andy's life will be announced shortly by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston. Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now