Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Andrew J. Koschak Jr.

Andrew J. Koschak Jr. Obituary
Andrew John Koschak Jr., 58 of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Born in Plains Twp. on April 16, 1961, he was the son of the late Andrew and Florence Zukowski Koschak, Sr.

Andrew was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1982 and was employed by URS in Wilkes-Barre for many years. He was a life member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, where he was an altar server for over 10 years.

Andy is survived and will be sadly missed by his sisters, Lucille Bollens and her husband, Ken, Pittsburgh; Lorraine Koschak, New Orleans; brother, John Koschak and his wife, Meghan, Kingston; nephew, Ken Bollens and his wife, Meghan and their children, Lucy and Millie, Pittsburgh; niece, Elizabeth Arvay and her husband, Michael and their children, Zeke and Xavier, Pittsburgh; niece, Krysta Henderson, Wilkes-Barre; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held privately at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Andy's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019
