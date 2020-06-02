|
|
Andrew J. Makavensky, 56, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 31, 1963, the son of the late Joseph and Nellie Bly Makavensky.
He attended Hanover Area High School. He was a loyal employee of McCarthy Tire Service for over 20 years.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Glen Lyon.
Preceding him in death were his son, Sean Morrow; and his faithful companion pup, Lydia.
Surviving are brother, Alexexander Makavensky and his wife, Sally; sister, Linda Makavensky; niece, April Makavensky; nephews, Todd Sr.; Joey, Michael; Kyle and Dylan Makavensky; great-nieces, Star, Savannah, Madison, Sallyann, Greenlee; nephews, Todd Jr. and Dustin; aunts and uncles and cousins; beloved friends; the Domyan family; and Marge Engle.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020