|
|
Andrew J. Novak, 83, of Edwardsville, passed away at home after a long illness.
He was born May 8, 1936, in Edwardsville and graduated from Kingston High School in 1954. In 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 508th ARCT, 320th ABN FA BN, the 501st Signal BN, the 101st ABN and was awarded paratrooper wings. Andrew retired from E.E.I. Dallas as a maintenance man at the Hi Meadows and Little Meadows Learning Center in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Novak; mother, Sophie Soltis Novak; brother, Dan Novak; and sisters, Louise Novak Kovalchik and Theresa Novak Kauchka.
Mr. Novak is survived by his wife, Doris Webb Novak; sons, Andrew Novak and wife, Lori; Mark Novak and wife, Sherry; Michael Novak and wife, Terry; grandchildren, Kelly, Jessica, Michael and Kyle Novak; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Thursday in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Thursday.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for the comfort and care that they provided.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 24, 2019